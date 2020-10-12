https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/fbi-opens-investigation-hack-steve-scullys-twitter/

The claim that C-SPAN journalist Steve Scully’s email was hacked last week is now being scrutinized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Scully, who had been picked to moderate the since-canceled Oct. 15 presidential debate, appeared Thursday to have sent a since-deleted tweet to Anthony Scaramucci, who after a brief and tempestuous stint as White House communications director is now a virulent foe of the president.

“@Scaramucci should I respond to trump,” Scully tweeted, with the message appearing publicly.

In a reply that also went public, Scaramucci tweeted, “Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down.”

In the aftermath of the widespread condemnation of Scully’s apparent bias, the Commission on Presidential Debates, which had chosen Scully for the role, tweeted that the FBI and Twitter were investigating whether Scully had been a victim of hacking.

TRENDING: Lucille Ball’s great-granddaughter dead at age 31

FBI, Twitter investigating C-SPAN host Steve Scully ‘hack’https://t.co/QAsWaeLC7x — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 10, 2020

“Steve Scully notified us that his Twitter account was hacked. CPD reported the apparent hack to the FBI and Twitter, and we understand that the federal authorities and Twitter are looking into the issue,” the commission tweeted.

Steve Scully notified us that his Twitter account was hacked. CPD reported the apparent hack to the FBI and Twitter, and we understand that the federal authorities and Twitter are looking into the issue. — CPD (@debates) October 9, 2020

On Sunday, President Donald Trump mocked the hacking claim, according to the New York Post.

“You look at this guy Scully, he turned out to be a fraud,” Trump said during an interview on the Fox News Show “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo.

.@SteveScully, the Never Trumper next debate moderator, got caught cold. Pulled out the old, “I’ve been hacked”, line. That never works. His bosses are furious at him as he’s lost all credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

He cited the case of Anthony Weiner, the former New York congressman and husband of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Weiner in 2011 claimed a lewd picture sent from his Twitter account to a woman in Seattle had been the result of a hack, as Politico reported at the time.

“Then he said he was hacked … you know, Anthony Weiner said he was hacked too,” Trump said.

“They all say they were hacked. Every time something happens where they did something and got caught, the first thing they do is say, ‘Oh, we were hacked, oh, we were hacked,'” Trump mocked.

Trump called Scully’s case a “shame.”

“Well, he wasn’t hacked. He knows that — he’s ashamed. It’s a shame,” Trump said, adding that, “C-SPAN is very upset with what happened.”

Fox News noted that Scully has claimed he was hacked in the past.

Tweets from 2012 and 2013 pic.twitter.com/jdeKqq7UEW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 9, 2020

“I apologize for Saturday’s tweets regarding weight loss, etc. I still have my day job at C-SPAN … darn those hackers. Have a great Sunday,” Scully wrote in May 2012.

Pollster Lee Carter, president of the firm Maslansky and Partners, told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday that the truth will likely come out.

“This should be something that’s very, very easy to clear up, and if it turns out that it’s not a hack, it’s a really big issue,” said Carter, president of the firm Maslansky and Partners.

“I’d like to give the benefit of the doubt, and I’d like to get some answers.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

