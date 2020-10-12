https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/12/flip-book-of-images-from-denver-shooting-at-patriot-rally-shows-the-incident-as-it-unraveled/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Denver’s 9News might want to lawyer up after a man the station hired as a security guard shot and killed a man who was attending a “Patriot Rally.” 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff was being held Sunday without bail on suspicion of first-degree murder following the shooting. And 9News in Denver itself reported that Dolloff “was working as a security guard but was not properly licensed” — and there was no evidence he’d had a license in the past.

A still photographer for the Denver Post was on the scene, and someone stitched the images together into an animated GIF, essentially making a video of the incident.

Good advice.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...