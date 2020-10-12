http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9qcHFa8dRXQ/

Comedian and former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said Monday on MSNBC that Judge Amy Coney Barrett was “completely hypocritical” for her comments supporting Republicans not taking up Judge Merrick Garland nomination in an election year.

Franken said, “You know what, her hypocrisy. She did an interview right after Scalia died, with CBS, and in that interview, she said, well, you know, this is very different from Kennedy being seated because she was taking place of Powell, who left in June, this is very different. She’s a hypocrite too. And that needs to be raised in her questioning.”

Panelist Rich Lowry said, “I got to respond quickly to something Al Franken said. Hitting Judge Barrett for alleged hypocrisy during the Garland nomination. What you said, the crux of her remarks, in that interview was that under our constitutional system, the president has the power to nominate, and the Senate has the power to confirm or not. And both of them can act or not in keeping with their own prerogatives. So the idea that she was hypocritical is a gross misreading of what she said.”

Franken said, “That’s one of the things she said, but she went to great lengths to explain why it was proper to seat Justice Kennedy in ’88, but not to take up Merrick Garland and she went out of her way to say, ‘Oh, they’re already casting primary votes.’ That’s what she said. They’re already doing votes in New Hampshire. She did say that. And why would she say that if it doesn’t—if it didn’t matter? And this is completely hypocritical, go back and look at that interview.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

