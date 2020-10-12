https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/12/gallup-poll-republicans-dramatically-less-terrified-of-coronavirus-than-democrats/

A new analysis of Gallup data out last week shows a stark partisan contrast in how the public perceives the coronavirus threat to their personal health.

According to data from the Gallup Panel conducting research on public opinion throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans were far less terrified of the novel Chinese virus than Democrats.

Seventy percent of Democratic men, and 80 percent of Democratic women were “worried about getting the coronavirus” while only 20 percent of Republican men and 29 percent of Republican women reported the same. Those concerns, the data show, has translated into impacting their behavior. Seventy percent of Democratic men and 73 percent of Democratic women reported avoiding public placed over fear of the virus, and only 31 percent of Republican men and 38 percent of Republican women repeated the behavior.

Stark differences in mask usage was also shown with 90 percent of Democratic men and 93 percent of Democratic women reporting mask compliance where social distancing isn’t possible in indoor settings. Only 40 percent of Republican men and 56 percent of Republican women said the same.

On returning to normal activities, only 5 percent of Democratic men and 3 percent of Democratic women reported being ready. Sixty-four percent of Republican men and 54 percent of Republican women said they felt ready for the country to move on.

The Gallup data provides insight into the political leanings of the mainstream press raising endless hysteria over the novel virus with a 99 percent survival rate among the majority of the population according to the Centers for Disease Control’s “current best estimate.”

Reporters’ fears over the coronavirus came to full light following President Donald Trump’s infection two weeks ago stemming from a White House outbreak. Whether fears were genuine or not, considering many have attended mass protests for social justice with a fraction of the caution reported, members of the White House press corps charged covering the Trump administration as just as dangerous as reporting in North Korea.

I felt safer reporting in North Korea than I currently do reporting at The White House. This is just crazy. — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) October 5, 2020

CNN Analyst Asha Rangappa went as far as to call the president a “biological terrorist,” after returning to the residence from Walter Reed hospital.

To recap: We have a biological terrorist in the White House — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 6, 2020

In April, Amanda Mull, a writer for The Atlantic called Georgia’s re-opening “An Experiment In Human Sacrifice.” Two months later, Mull complained about New York City’s imposed temporary curfew to deter subsequent nights of savage anarchy gripping the Big Apple following George Floyd’s death.

“I’m sorry but 8 p.m. is an absolutely insane curfew for a city in which much of the population famously does not even eat dinner until like 9,” Mull wrote on Twitter.

