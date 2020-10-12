https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/flynn-endorses-loomer/

General Mike Flynn endorsed Laura Loomer for Congress in Florida’s 21st district.

Akin to Loomer, Flynn is no stranger to attacks from the establishment, media, and big tech, as the former National Security Adviser was embroiled in the Russia collusion hoax.

Flynn endorsed Loomer – who’s seen massive levels of voter and financial support – via Parler.

He commented that Loomer is “a courageous fighter for regular people, NOT a career politician, and always stands up for American values and principles”:

“Florida needs Laura Loomer for Congressional District 21. Laura is a courageous fighter for regular people, NOT a career politician, and she always stands up for American values and principles. I strongly endorse her and pray the good people of District 21 join with me to get Laura to Washington DC. Donate to Laura’s campaign and provide her YOUR Support today!!!”

Flynn’s glowing endorsement.

