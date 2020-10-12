https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/joe-bidens-family-owned-slaves

Do you believe that all human beings are created equal and none of us should be held accountable for what our ancestors did?

That’s what Glenn Beck believes, but — as he pointed out on the radio program Monday — the critical-theory-loving left is out to cancel our “entire country” and its founding because of our history with slavery. Unless, that is, the slave-owning lineage happens to belong to one of their own.

A new report from a famous, well-known genealogy organization shows hard evidence that Joe Biden’s ancestral line owned slaves, just like Thomas Jefferson, who, according to the left, must be destroyed. So, why has nobody looked into that?

“Everyone is too comfortable, in the Democratic Party, with this cancel culture. The entire country is canceled now because of our history,” Glenn stated. “This bleeds into your personal history. Redemption no longer means anything. A pivot point, life changing, a switch in thinking or behavior — it counts for nothing with the left.”

Glenn pointed out how people like Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and ABC’s late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel can either use or make fun of blackface without being cancelled. And then there’s Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who worked with segregationists, but is somehow exempt from cancellation. Biden’s crime bill was the exact opposite of what the left is now proposing. How many black Americans were sent to prison because of that law? And yet, Joe “you-ain’t-black” Biden is continues to be immune to the left’s cancer culture rage.

“You know, the left went after [President] Trump’s family history and viciously knocked his roots. The New York Times went after the family’s business dealings, going back to his father. The media has gone after his children, despite no criminal activity … and the attacks even include the president’s youngest child, Barron,” Glenn said. “But what about Biden’s father’s ancestral line? Why has nobody looked into that?”

Glenn shared the details of the report’s findings, which you can also find HERE.

“It’s weird that nobody has ever really dug this far into Biden’s father’s side, or family. Or did they and just did not want this to get out?” Glenn asked. “After knowing this, and if you worship at the altar of cancel culture and social justice, can you call for the destruction of statues and monuments and still vote for Joe Robinette Biden? After all, his family was there, and they owned slaves — just like Thomas Jefferson who must now be destroyed.

“Can you still vote for Joe Biden? Can you do it? I’m just curious. I don’t know. I don’t make the rules. If you call the America of today an evil country, based off its past, then what does that make Joe Biden?” he added. “I personally don’t think the sins of his family tree mean anything at all to the man of today. But that’s not how today’s modern left operates now, is it? I mean, I’m just going by their rules. And if I go by their rules, Joe Biden should be canceled.”

