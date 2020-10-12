https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/graham-warns-dems-kavanaugh-repeat/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Sen. Lindsey Graham opened the historic confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett praising her as academically gifted and admired for integrity and warning Democrats against repeating the process that dragged out the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Monday outlined the Senate schedule to usher Barrett through the confirmation process and advance her to the Supreme Court, likely before the Nov. 3 election.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican called Barrett as “in a category of excellence,” that should make the nation proud, but warned the confirmation will take place in an election year.

