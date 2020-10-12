https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/grassley-scotus-barrett-democrats/2020/10/12/id/991529

Sen. Chuck Grassley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday slammed weekend complaints by Sen. Chris Coons, who said that Republicans are the ones who are packing the Supreme Court with their rush to push nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination through before the Nov. 3 election.

“His comments are absurd,” the Iowa Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “What we’re doing is what has been done every time there’s a vacancy on the Supreme Court. The Senate has a constitutional responsibility of considering that nominee and that’s what we’re doing now in the case of Barrett.”

Coons, D-Del., also a member of the Judiciary Committee, told Fox News Sunday that Barrett’s views are “extreme” and disqualify her for a seat on the Supreme Court. He also said moving to confirm her quickly “constitutes court-packing.”

“What Sen. Coons and other Democrats, in particular (Joe) Biden, don’t want you to believe is what is in the Democratic platform that they are going to add seats,” said Grassley. “We have had nine seats for 150 years, and there have never been more than 9 seats. What they want to do is put 10, 11, 12, and maybe up to 13 seats on the Supreme Court so they can put four liberals on the Supreme Court so that they’ll have a majority and so that the court can once again become a super-legislature.”

He added that he does not expect to see a contentious hearing for Barrett like the one that happened for Kavanaugh.

“Amy Coney Barrett is such a fine person, such a family person, such a mother, such an outstanding justice that they can’t attack her personally but they’re sure going to go after her strict construction of laws and the Constitution because they don’t like that,” said Grassley. “They want somebody on the Supreme Court that has the ability to look beyond Congress to stretch laws of Congress way beyond what Congress intended.”

