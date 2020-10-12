Whatever happened to impeachment? You sure don’t hear much about that nowadays, do you?

President Trump’s supposed “abuse of power” was going to be at the center of Democrats’ efforts to run him out of town on a rail. Instead, they clearly want to forget the whole sorry episode. It has become an embarrassment for them, as it always should have been.

Vice President Mike Pence is so far the only person to bring up impeachment in a debate, and he did so because the issue works in his favor. Addressing his debate opponent, Kamala Harris, Pence said, “Your party has spent the last three and a half years trying to overturn the results of the last election. … We’ve all seen the avalanche — what you put the country through for the better part of three years, until it was found that there was no obstruction, no collusion, case closed. And then, Sen. Harris, you and your colleagues in the Congress tried to impeach the president of the United States over a phone call.”

The coronavirus seems to be doing all the work for the Democratic Party’s campaign effort. They’d really be in a bind without it.

Everything they had raised against Trump during the first three years of his presidency has been forgotten. Fracking? The Biden-Harris ticket can’t give a straight answer, even though this undercuts all arguments for resuming the Paris climate accord. Biden and Harris pointedly refuse to give any answer at all when it comes to the judiciary and specifically their intention to pack the courts. The Russian conspiracy theories they were peddling for the first three years of the Trump presidency have been promptly forgotten.

They used to claim that, with his embrace of Israel and the abandonment of the Iran nuclear deal, Trump was hurtling the U.S. into a Middle Eastern war. They became even more shrill when Trump (with the sort of calculated risk in the national interest for which leaders are chosen) killed Iran’s terrorist mastermind, Qassem Soleimani, when he was in Iraq waging war against U.S. personnel. Instead, Trump has brokered a historic peace deal between Israel and key Sunni Muslim states, and nobody wants to talk about Iran anymore.

Whatever happened to Trump’s tax reform bill, which Democrats angrily and persistently derided as a “scam”? It appears that insult has been missing from the debate for about eight months now. Go figure.

As for the economy, Democrats’ only idea for it at this point is to go back into a national lockdown and damage it still further. This is an attempt to have things both ways, and only complicit media coverage is allowing it to work. Note how, in last week’s vice presidential debate, Harris repeatedly referenced the current economic downturn as if Trump had somehow caused it with tariffs or bad tax policy. Virus? What virus?

It would be easy to forget about all of the issues where Democrats tried and failed to crush Trump. It would be especially easy and pleasant to forget about the impeachment that they put the country through for no good reason. But please don’t forget.

Remember that Democrats abused the impeachment process against a president they love to hate, just to excite their far-left voter base and raise more money for the 2020 election. They are now determined to impose simple-majority rules in the Senate, which they doggedly opposed when it served their purposes. They also intend to pack the Supreme Court. There is no constitutional institution that they respect.

Today’s Democrats are power-hungry people, which is something to keep in mind before giving them any more power.