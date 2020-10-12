https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f84ee004eb99611d5f0d1be
Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese is contradicting his New South Wales party counterparts by refusing to call for Premier Gladys Berejiklian to resign over a secret lover revelation….
Bill Shorten has weighed in on Gladys Berejiklian’s relationship scandal, calling Daryl Maguire ‘an average guy’,indicating he thinks the NSW premier can do better….
In 2015, Congress voted to end the requirement that meat labels must tell us whether our meat is imported or domestic. Today, Americans can no longer choose American beef unless a Congress passes a la…
Anti-lockdown Orthodox Jewish activist Heshy Tischler was released without bail on Monday night after being charged with inciting a riot and unlawful imprisonment….