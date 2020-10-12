https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/holy-joe-biden-looks-like-death-erie-pennsylvania-something-wrong-old-joe/

On Saturday Joe Biden held a small rally with about 12-20 people in Erie, Pennsylvania, including staff.

Here’s a screenshot from the Saturday rally.

During his speech AP reporter Carolyn Castor took this photo of the former Vice President.



The photos posted in the Boston Globe for a short time before it was replaced.

And if you look closely at the photo you’ll know why the liberal media replaced it.

Joe Biden looks like death.

TRENDING: Miami PD Estimates More Than 30,000 Cars Participated in Anti-Communist, Latinos For Trump Caravan in South Florida (VIDEO)

Holy hell, he looks like Skelator!

How long would this guy last as president?

Here’s another photo of Joe Biden in Erie.

It’s not much better.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

