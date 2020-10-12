https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/holy-joe-biden-looks-like-death-erie-pennsylvania-something-wrong-old-joe/
On Saturday Joe Biden held a small rally with about 12-20 people in Erie, Pennsylvania, including staff.
Here’s a screenshot from the Saturday rally.
During his speech AP reporter Carolyn Castor took this photo of the former Vice President.
Advertisement – story continues below
The photos posted in the Boston Globe for a short time before it was replaced.
And if you look closely at the photo you’ll know why the liberal media replaced it.
Joe Biden looks like death.
TRENDING: Miami PD Estimates More Than 30,000 Cars Participated in Anti-Communist, Latinos For Trump Caravan in South Florida (VIDEO)
Holy hell, he looks like Skelator!
Advertisement – story continues below
How long would this guy last as president?
Here’s another photo of Joe Biden in Erie.
It’s not much better.