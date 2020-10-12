https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-minneapolis-residents-scared-crime

Why are Minneapolis residents terrified to leave their homes in recent months? For the same reason why someone brazenly shot and killed an anti-Antifa counterprotester in broad daylight in Denver on Saturday. There is no deterrent against violent criminals any more and therefore no protection for the average citizen.

“We have never seen anything like this.”

“I’m scared to even drive after dark.”

“I don’t feel safe walking around my neighborhood.”

“Everybody feels the same way. We all want to move.”

This is just some of the feedback that members of the Minneapolis city council received during a meeting of the Public Health and Safety Committee last Thursday, according to Alpha news. During a two-hour virtual hearing, numerous citizens spoke about their concern of understaffed and demoralized police and the role of the city’s politicians in emboldening criminals. With almost a quarter of the year left to go, there is already a 37.5% increase in homicides over the 12-month total of 2019.

The message has essentially been telegraphed that law and order is a racist concept, and so long as anyone acts violently in the name of “racial justice,” it is forgiven or even encouraged. The black communities closest to the violence are paying for this a lot more than the gated communities of politicians.

Bill Rodriguez, a passionate citizen speaker at the meeting, summed up the consequences perfectly. “If we don’t act soon, here’s what’s going to happen: you’ll be presiding over the biggest exodus of businesses and families that this town has ever seen just as some of you are running for reelection next year.”

But in city after city, we are seeing the opposite of law and order. The city officials are taking actions to discourage the police and encourage violent criminals, particularly those involved with BLM and ANTIFA. According to the Oregonian, out of 974 criminal cases stemming from the Portland riots over the past several months, 666 were dropped by Multnomah District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Moreover, only 7 out of the 39 arrests for assaulting police officers resulted in charges being filed. The outlet even found 18 individuals who were arrested three or more times throughout the rioting since May. Nearly all the charges have been dropped.

The Oregonian further found that even some of the cases that were initially listed as having criminal charges lodged against the defended were later dropped. “But court records show prosecutors have subsequently decided to drop all charges in at least 22 of these cases, some that have included allegations of riot, burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.”

Is it any wonder why a suspect is seen on video in broad daylight shooting an anti-ANTIFA protester in Denver on Saturday? There is simply no deterrent against these people because they have a de facto green light from city politicians, prosecutors, and courts to rampage with impunity.

In Rochester, New York, a left-wing protester was caught on camera punching a policeman in the face. He was released the next day.

According to the New York Post, a similar incident just happened in Manhattan. Angel Rivera, 18, who allegedly head-butted an NYPD cop following three prior arrests for assaulting officers, was let back onto the streets on Saturday.

How much longer are we going to allow this one-sided war on citizens and cops alike to play out while the only people who are deterred are those who act in self-defense?

This dynamic is creating a death spiral of demoralizing police, vacancies in key policing positions, sparse police presence, weakening of deterrent, and emboldening of criminals. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that many city police departments are having trouble finding police chiefs. People simply don’t want the job. As a result, the death toll of violence due to BLM and ANTIFA will continue to mount.

Meanwhile, as violent criminals are released in cities like New York, often without posting any bail, New York officials are fining Jewish synagogues for opening their doors and exercising their First Amendment rights. So, while peaceful people in America’s major cities must quiver in fear of violent criminals, not only can they not count on their government to protect them, but they must fear its tyrannical hand as well. The very people who respect the police the most must now fear them, while those who assault the police go undeterred. Who ever said crime doesn’t pay and that violence is not the answer?

