A police detective in Indiana died earlier this month after hornets stung him more than 40 times, causing an allergic reaction that led to a heart attack, local news station KCRA reports.

Larry Crenshaw, 59, was a detective and former chief of the Anderson Police Department. He died on Sunday, October 4, after being taken to Rush Memorial Hospital in Rushville following an accident while removing a tree stand in the woods, in which hornets attacked him and his friend.

“Larry was stung over 40 times and shortly after began to have issues with shortness of breath and collapsed in the woods,” said Rush County Coroner Ron Jarman, who added that Crenshaw and his friend did not have cell phones on them at the time, though they were able to find one and call 911 eventually. Crenshaw’s death has been ruled an accident, with the cause of death being a heart attack caused by an allergic reaction to the stings. His friend survived, with their condition being unknown.

“This was a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Crenshaw family and friends,” Jarman said.

Crenshaw, who was serving as a detective at the time of his death, had spent 26 years on the police force, previously serving as the department’s chief from 2012 to 2016 and as Madison County Council president from 2004 to 2012.

“Larry was a skilled and respected officer who will be missed by his friends at the Anderson Police Department … he made an indelible impression upon people, wherever he went,” the Anderson Police Department told People magazine in a statement.

“Larry was a loving husband, dad, and Poppy. Larry was quite the family man,” reads his obituary. “He enjoyed coaching baseball and most recently was the pitcher for his grandsons’ baseball team. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed playing golf and ping pong with his son, Hogan. On most vacations, you could find Larry on his raft or boat.”

