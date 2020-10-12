https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/enemies-sanctions-pandemic-economy/2020/10/12/id/991603

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is looking to engage with China in a “strategic partnership” against the United States, according to the Economist.

Rouhani said Oct. 1 the two countries have made a “major step” to this end by strengthening their economic, security, and technological connections.

Iran is desperate to deepen this relationship after its oil trade has drastically slowed and its currency has dropped to a historic low.

For the effort, Iranian foreign minister Mohammed Javad Zarif visited China on Friday.

Iran and China “share views on important spheres such as the fight against the U.S. unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of countries,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Iran executed several of its citizens who dissented against the country’s politics. Similarly, China has weakened the democracy in Hong Kong while also putting religious and ethnic minorities into concentration camps.

China has used its membership in the United Nations Security Council to lobby against sanctions on Iran.

Experts have said China has continued to trade with rivals of Iran but will also invest more and more into Iran.

