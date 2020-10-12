https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/12/is-this-even-english-new-york-times-helpfully-raises-awareness-about-the-tragedy-of-heterosexuality/

Permit us to take a brief break from coverage of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing so we can see what kinds of non-ACB-related stuff the New York Times has been up to lately:

That’s from a review of the book called — we kid you not — “The Tragedy of Heterosexuality.” The New York Times is actually treating this thing as if it’s anything other than a colossal woke joke.

The wrong choice, apparently:

“The Tragedy of Heterosexuality” wastes absolutely no time getting to the point, but while many of the sentences (including the title) made me laugh out loud, it is at heart a somber, urgent academic examination of the many ways in which opposite-sex coupling can hurt the very individuals who cling to it most.

Well, biology is just a social construct. A white supremacist one, at that.

In that case, mission accomplished!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...