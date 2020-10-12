https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trigger-people-court-refuses-reinstate-student-govt-leader-removed-christian-beliefs/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Jack Denton will get back his salary as student senate president for the remaining few weeks of his term. What he won’t get back is his job as student senate president.

A federal court refused to reinstate the Florida State University student to the position he was removed from because of his Catholic beliefs, saying it “could produce tumult and chaos.”

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor essentially ratified the heckler’s veto issued by the student government when it removed Denton (above) and refused to let him appeal his removal.

