Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe on Monday night revealed he will be dropping a bombshell video Tuesday.

“Colorado…tomorrow…stay tuned,” O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe posted a part of the video as a teaser.

A man’s voice is heard saying, “If you want to do some Versailles sh*t. If you want to do some Antifa sh*t. You really want to change this country that way with violence there’s only one way to do it.”

“It’s gonna be a long month for the haters.”

You thought we were done? Not even close. More bombshell tape dropping tomorrow. It’s gonna be a long month for the haters. pic.twitter.com/mLBQ7zVuxA — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) October 13, 2020

James O’Keefe dropped his last undercover bombshell video a couple weeks ago exposing Rep. Ilhan Omar’s ballots for cash scheme.

