https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/johnsonandjohnson-vaccine-study/2020/10/12/id/991631

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine study has been paused due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, Stat News reported on Monday, citing a document obtained by the news organization.

A document sent to outside researchers running the 60,000-patient clinical trial states that a “pausing rule” has been met, the online system used to enroll patients in the study has been closed and the data and safety monitoring board would be convened, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

