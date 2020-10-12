https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/12/joe-biden-barack-obama-and-other-dems-make-passionate-case-for-confirming-amy-coney-barrett-asap-video/

Democrats have been tripping all over themselves to paint the process to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as “illegitimate” and “unconstitutional” and whatnot.

We’re used to Dems tripping all over themselves, honestly, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy it when it happens.

Grabien’s Tom Elliott has put together a fun little supercut featuring Democrats arguing in favor of confirming the president’s SCOTUS nominee in an election year:

SUPERCUT! Dems make the case for considering Judge Barrett in an election year pic.twitter.com/LsqCYOFyrO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 12, 2020

Wonder what changed.

Apparently the Constitution was quietly amended at some point between 2016-2020 https://t.co/zHryJZV0L9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 12, 2020

Ah! That must’ve been it.

The media have been playing Lindsey Graham’s 2016 comments on a loop, but have notably neglected re-airing any of these —> https://t.co/zHryJZV0L9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 12, 2020

