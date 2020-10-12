https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/10/12/joe-biden-forgets-mitt-romneys-name-after-asked-about-questioning-acbs-faith-watch/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kayleigh McEnany Pulls No Punches When Asked ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power’ Question, Roasts Playboy Reporter
September 24, 2020
Could Bernie Sanders Really Win in 2020?
April 14, 2019
BREAKING: Steve Bannon arrested and indicted for fraud
August 20, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy