2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to have forgotten what job he was nominated for this fall.

“We have to come together, that’s what I’m running,” the 77-year-old began during a Toledo drive-in rally Monday. “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.”

Joe Biden: “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate” pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

Biden’s mid-rally slip-up follows another Monday mix-up where the former Delaware senator forgot the name of his 2012 Republican opponents.

“You may remember,” Biden said when telling reporters he was opposed to Senate Democrats taking aim at Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s faith, “I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor.”

Joe Biden is having a normal one, completely forgetting Mitt Romney’s name. “I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor.”pic.twitter.com/5afX0gv6tb — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 12, 2020

Mitt Romney, who led the 2012 Republican presidential ticket alongside then-Congressman Paul Ryan now serves as the freshman senator from Utah.

The former vice presidential candidate’s Monday gaffes are likely to resurrect concerns about the candidate’s age and aptitude to lead the White House for the next four to eight years. If elected, Biden would be the oldest president to be sworn in.

