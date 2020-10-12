https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/12/joe-biden-reminds-everyone-about-the-trouble-he-got-into-when-he-and-obama-were-running-against-the-senator-who-was-a-mormon-video/

Joe Biden’s having a normal one.

No, really. This is normal for him:

Welp.

Governor, senator … tomayto, tomahto. It’s not like Joe Biden was there or anything.

Lotta people out there questioning Donald Trump’s mental fitness need to focus some of their attention on Joe Biden.

It really is.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...