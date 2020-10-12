https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/12/joe-biden-tells-ohioans-hes-running-as-a-proud-democrat-for-the-senate-urges-voter-registration-at-nonexistent-website/

Campaigning in Ohio, Democrat nominee Joe Biden had quite a two-fer during one of this stump speeches. It started out with Biden reminding everybody what he’s running for:

Maybe Joe ran for the Senate so much that saying that is just part of his DNA. Biden then caught himself and pointed out (full speech here) that he also ran “as a proud Democrat for vice president” and is “running as a proud Democrat for president.”

But Biden also urged people to register to vote, and then gave a website address for that purpose:

Trending

Maybe Joe’s campaign should have called another lid today instead of campaigning.

***

Related:

Joe Biden reminds everyone about the trouble he got into when he and Obama ‘were running against the senator who was a Mormon’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionJoe BidenOhio

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...