The following editorial content is written by a retired Chief of Police and current staff writer for Law Enforcement Today.

WASHINGTON, DC- Joe Biden is a fraud. That much is plain to see. He flip-flops more than a high diver from a cliff in Mexico. While Biden and his Democrat minions downplay Republican fears of voter fraud, he himself spent decades expressing concern about the practice.

In 36 years as a United States Senator, Biden repeatedly spoke of the same concerns expressed by Republicans today. Yet he continues to downplay the threat and mock Republicans.

In a 1977 op-ed, Biden expressed concern about same-day voter registration. The op-ed, “Should Voters Be Allowed to Register on Election Day?” Biden said “no” to his question, even slamming then-president Jimmy Carter for proposing it.

“A reservation I have and one that is apparently shared by some of the top officials within the Department of Justice is that the president’s proposal could lead to a serious increase in voter fraud,” Biden wrote at that time.

Now, Biden had changed his mind, especially as the more radical left of the Democratic party are trying desperately to play games with the electoral process.

In an internet conversation with his running mate Kamala Harris, Biden said:

“When you and I get elected, God willing, we’re going to push hard to make voting, Election Day, a national holiday so people don’t have to take off work. There should be same-day registration.”

While Democrats seem completely unconcerned with the prospect of voter fraud, Republicans have become increasingly concerned about the issue in recent years. Republicans fear that mail-in ballots, same day registration and lack of substantial voter ID laws will create the opportunity for fraud.

Democrats meanwhile say that Republicans’ concerns about voter fraud are more about suppressing the vote among poor and minority voters which are historically constituencies of the Democrat party.

Stacey Abrams, who still thinks she is governor of Georgia since she’s never conceded her loss, says, “Voter fraud is, by and large, a myth,” she said in April.

Meantime socialist lunatic Bernie Sanders says that President Trump’s concerns about voter fraud is “delusional.”

The chairman of the Democrat Party, Tom Perez has made the absurd claim that “you have a better chance of getting struck by lightning” than finding voter fraud.

Biden has slammed fears from the White House and Republicans and referred to them as “unfounded,” despite clear evidence which seems to come out daily about how mail-in votes can be manipulated.

I am grateful to have the support of so many Wisconsinites and proud of the courage and commitment folks showed during last week’s primary — but it should never have come to that. No one should ever have to choose between their health and our democracy. pic.twitter.com/D4PpzYkter — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 14, 2020

“He’s already trying to undermine the election with false claims of voter fraud and threatening to block essential COVID assistance if any extra funds go to the U.S. Postal Service ,” said Biden during an April online fundraiser (God forbid he actually leave his basement bunker). “What in God’s name was that about other than trying to…make it very hard for people to vote.”

In the 1980’s and 1990’s, Biden partnered up with Republican Mitch McConnell, the current Senate Majority Leader in an attempt to increase penalties for voter fraud.

Ironically in 1988—the same year his son Hunter’s drug record was expunged—Biden and McConnell introduced the “Anti-Corruption Act.”

The design of the bill was to enact penalties for anyone who deprived anyone of “a fair and impartially conducted election process through the use of fraudulent ballots or voter registration forms or the filing of fraudulent campaign reports.”

Once again in 1989, the pair tried to once again pass a similar bill, this time with Sen. Strom Thurmond (D-SC) co-sponsoring the bill.

“Current law does not permit prosecution of election fraud…This bill makes it a federal offense to corrupt any state or local election process,” Biden said on the Senate floor.

McConnell also noted in his argument on the Senate floor that it would “raise the maximum penalty for both election fraud and public corruption to 10 years in federal prison and a $10,000 fine.”

The 1989 version went down in flames as a standalone act. Then, the same year Biden tried to include voter fraud elements of the aforementioned into the Federal Crime Control Act of 1989 and the National Drug Control Strategy Act of 1990; neither went anywhere…because clearly, neither party is actually interested in addressing voter fraud, despite protestations to the opposite.

Undeterred, Biden and McConnell tried again, this time in the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1993, where they snuck in voter fraud provisions as an amendment to the bill. The bill went down in flames.

Two years later, McConnell introduced the act solo, however once again it failed.

When Biden became Obama’s vice president, suddenly voter fraud no longer meant anything to him. What a strange turn of events! Biden abandoned his former views and publicly downplayed voter fraud.

“Why, without any proof of voter fraud, have 81 bills been introduced in state legislative bodies…to make it harder for people to vote?” Biden asked an audience at South Carolina’s Allen University in 2014.

What does all of this prove? That Biden is a hypocritical lying fraud. It also proves that Biden, who initially expressed concern about voter fraud in 1977 has been in politics for way too long…43 years too long in fact.

Politics isn’t supposed to be a lifetime job…unless you’re a U.S. Senator or Congressman.

It also proves, if you compare the 2014 Biden to the 2020 Biden is that his cognitive decline is very pronounced.

NEW YORK- Make no mistake about it…the reason Democrats are pushing mail-in ballots so hard is that they want to create chaos on November 3.

It is a win-win for them if you think about it. If President Trump wins, the Democrats can claim he suppressed the vote.

If President Trump loses and questions the process, which he might if it is close, the Democrats can claim he’s “refusing to accept the will of the American people.”

See how that works?

Democrats claim that there is no possibility of voter fraud with mail-in ballots. However, a report in the New York Post offers a cautionary tale about the widespread use of mail-in ballots, with a Democratic operative saying that voter fraud is no myth, in particular concerning mail-in ballots.

How does he know? Because he’s done it…frequently.

The source, who would only speak to the Post on condition of anonymity for fear of prosecution, said that voter fraud is “more the rule than the exception,” the Post said.

In this case, the man worked on municipal and federal elections in New Jersey, including in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, and others. He has meddled in local legislative races, mayoral contests, and congressional contests across the state.

The Post said that according to records they reviewed, those who benefited from his interference include some of the “biggest names and highest office holders” in the state.

The insider noted that, “An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes—it can make a difference. It could be enough to flip states.”

Think about it…1,000 votes could be the difference in a congressional race, and with only a handful of seats needed to flip the House from Democrat back to Republican control, the stakes have never been higher.

If four Senate seats change hands from Republican to Democrat, they gain control of the Senate. While it has been said this is the most important election of our lifetimes on a presidential scale, the stakes are also high in the under ticket.

The whistleblower told the Post that he personally changed ballots himself over the years, but actually led teams of individuals and had personally mentored at least 20 people in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

His identity, rap sheet and history working as a consultant to numerous campaigns was confirmed by the paper.

He told the Post that he worked on every type of political race in New Jersey—from city council up to the United States Senate—and that the “smaller the race the easier it is to do.”

The whistleblower said that he is a Bernie Sanders supporter and doesn’t care who wins the presidential race, however he believed he needed to come forward in order to address what he said are significant problems with mail-in ballots.

“This is a real thing,” he lamented, saying that there will be a “fucking war coming November 3rd over this stuff.”

He said that the problem is easily fixable if they “knew how the sausage is made.”

According to the Post, 84,000 voters in New York had their ballots invalidated for the June 23 Democratic presidential primary due to their being improperly filled out.

While claiming that mail-in voting can be complicated, the whistleblower said that for people who possessed the proper acumen, the process is easy to figure out and easy to rig.

He noted that in the case of New Jersey, a blank mail-in ballot is delivered to a registered voter in a large envelope, with a return envelope inside, a “certificate of mail-in voter” that must be signed by the voter, and then the ballot itself.

This was when the person looking to rig the ballot goes to work.

He said that ballots have no security features such as stamps or watermarks, which makes them easy to counterfeit. Simply run the ballot “through the copy machine and it comes out the same way,” he said.

The return envelopes presented a larger problem, since they are “more secure than the ballot. “You could never recreate the envelope,” he said.

The solution? Get them from real voters.

This is where ballot harvesting comes in, or at least a version of it. In this case, the operative would send people out going door-to-door, talking voters to let them mail completed ballots as a “public service.”

Then, it was just a matter of taking the sealed envelopes and holding them over steam to loosen the glue. The legitimate ballot would then be removed, and the counterfeit ballot placed inside.

Time taken? “Five minutes per ballot tops,” he said.

The fake ballots weren’t all placed in just a limited number of public mailboxes but were placed in various mailboxes around town.

This was done in order to avoid a similar situation that happened in Paterson, N.J. in a city council race this year, where 900 ballots were placed in only three mailboxes.

He said in that case, the fraudsters made the mistake by not spreading them around the city, saying if they had done so, “nothing would have happened.”

So, in the case of this year’s election, the postal union has endorsed Joe Biden in the presidential election. Clearly post-office employees would not possibly interfere in an election, would they?

Wrong.

According to our whistleblower, postal employees are sometimes in on the scam as well.

“You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold…He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican he can just throw those in the garbage.”

He noted that in some cases, he actually had mail carriers as part of his “work crew,” and would grab ballots from the mail and send them over to the operative.

The Post said that in 2017 more than 500 mail-in ballots in New York City never made it to the Board of Elections for elections that November. This led to hundreds of people not having the ability to vote. It took months for the ballots to be found, finally being discovered in April 2018.

Where were they found? They were apparently “put off to the side at the Brooklyn processing facility,” according to city elections supervisor Michael Ryan.

The whistleblower also identified nursing homes and assisted living facilities as good marks for voter fraud as well, where people will “help” elderly voters fill out their absentee ballots.

“There are nursing homes where the nurse is actually a paid operative. And they go room by room by room to these old people who still want them to fell like they’re relevant,” he told the Post. “[They] literally fill it out for them.”

This very thing is exactly what occurred in 2007, where former Jersey City Mayor Gerald McCann had allegedly tricked so-called “incompetent…and ill” residents of nursing homes into voting for him. While McCann denied it, he did admit to “helping” some nursing home residents with absentee ballot applications.

Democrats also say that requiring voter ID is “racist.” You need an ID to cash a check, sometimes to use a credit card, to buy a bottle of vodka, and lottery tickets.

Requiring an ID to participate in our republic however is racist. Why do you think Democrats oppose it? Because lack of voter ID leads to fraud.

The whistleblower said that so-called operatives would be sent out to vote at polling stations, in states such as New Jersey and New York which do not require voter ID. Some other states also do not require ID in some limited ways, such as Pennsylvania.

Public information is generally available to be able to determine people who routinely fail to vote in either presidential or municipal elections. Those were the people who were targeted.

Hoaxsters would be dispatched around the city after receiving index cards with that person’s name and district and you go around the city and say, “You’re going to be him, you’re going to be him,” the insider said.

Once at the polling place, all the fake voter had to do was sign in, “get in line and…vote.” In cases where someone had already voted, the fake voter would claim a “mistake” and leave.

What about the homeless? The whistleblower said that homeless shelters were a good source of “buyable” voters.

“They get to register where they live in and they go to the polls and vote,” he said. He noted that when he ran for mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg had spent what amounted to $174 per vote. The tipster told the Post that he could have delivered the same result at a 70 percent discount.

He told the story of Frank “Pupie” Raia, a real estate developer had been convicted on federal charges of paying low-income residents $50 each to vote how he wanted in a 2013 municipal election.

He explained that regarding mail-in ballots, usually operatives from each party count ballots at a local board of elections and decide which ballots are properly completed and which are not and must be discarded due to irregularities.

The whistleblower said that in his case, any ballots that were “submitted by him or his operation would come with a bent corner along the voter certificate—which contains the voter signature—so Democratic Board of Election counters would know the fix was in and not to object.”

He continued, “It doesn’t stay bent, but you can tell it’s been bent. Until the [certificate] is approved, the ballot doesn’t matter. They don’t get to see the ballot unless they approve the [certificate,]” he told the Post.

“I invented bending corners,” he bragged while saying that once the fixe ballots were mixed in with the normal ones, the fix was in. “Once a ballot is opened, it’s an anonymous ballot.”

Federal law would seem to act as a deterrent to voter fraud, with sentences of up to five years in prison possible. However, people who have been arrested and convicted of voter fraud have experienced far less punishment, the Post said.

Sentencing has been erratic, the Post said. In a case in Texas in 2018, a woman there was sentenced to five years in prison, while in Arizona, a man who was arrested for voting twice in the same election via mail was given only three years’ probation.

The conservative Heritage Foundation conducted a study in which they found more than 1,000 documented incidents of voter fraud in the United States, a vast majority having occurred over the past 20 years.

“There is nothing new about these techniques,” said Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at Heritage. He manages their election law reform initiative. “Everything he’s talking about is perfectly possible.”

The Post reached out to the NYC Board of Elections, however they declined to answer the paper’s questions on ballot security.

Now you know why Democrats want mail in voting. Chaos benefits them. For Republicans it’s tails you win, heads I lose. A no win proposition.

—

