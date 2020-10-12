https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/12/just-keep-your-hands-away-from-her-mouth-elizabeth-warren-absolutely-melts-down-in-bizarre-thread-about-abortion-and-acb/

We’d say Democrats have their talking points about abortion and ACB but to be honest, we have no doubt the unhinged, insane ranting we’ve seen from them today is genuine. Imagine being outraged that a Constitutionalist WOMAN is likely to take another seat on SCOTUS.

And all because you are pro-abortion.

Not a great platform, folks.

Elizabeth Warren, for example, went heap-big CRAZY:

Today’s sham hearing – on a holiday, 22 days from Election Day, during a COVID-19 outbreak in the Judiciary Committee with a likely-exposed Chairman who won’t get tested – shows just how far the GOP will go to steal another Supreme Court seat & hand our courts over to extremists. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 12, 2020

Steal another Supreme Court seat? Extremists?

What?

Senate Republicans know that Amy Coney Barrett is dedicated to overturning Roe v. Wade. That’s why they’re rushing this hearing without forcing Barrett to disclose her full anti-choice background, like her talks and support of anti-abortion groups. https://t.co/xSdsezYdjb — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 12, 2020

Liz so badly wants to babble about Barrett’s faith, you know she does.

Also, she’s not anti-abortion, she’s pro-life.

Senate Republicans know that Amy Coney Barrett will gut health care. That’s why they’re racing the clock to get her on the bench before the Supreme Court hears the case on November 10th that could deal the death blow to the Affordable Care Act. https://t.co/EmSvrFVZLg — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 12, 2020

SCOTUS judges don’t ‘gut’ the law.

If you ever wondered why so many people on the Left seem like unhinged crazy paranoid people THIS sort of propaganda from Liz is one of the reasons.

Most Americans don’t want the Supreme Court to take away abortion rights. Most Americans don’t want the Supreme Court to rip away health care from millions of people. And most Americans believe that the next President should be filling this Supreme Court seat. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 12, 2020

Isn’t it cute how Liz thinks she speaks for most Americans?

And by cute we mean delusional, annoying, and completely WRONG.

This absurd hearing is happening today because Amy Coney Barrett is the last hope for a desperate, undemocratically overrepresented party trying to cling to power just a little longer, & impose the agenda of billionaires, giant corporations, & far-right extremists on our country. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 12, 2020

If you don’t support abortion you’re a billionaire and a far-right extremist.

Who knew?

If today’s Supreme Court hearings to steal a Supreme Court seat make you furious, get in the fight and make your voice heard. The power isn’t just in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room right now – the power is with you. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 12, 2020

Except of course when it comes to the Democratic nominee for president because the DNC basically picked him and then picked his VP who will end up being president if and when Nancy Pelosi’s panel of experts deems him incapable to serve.

Sure, the power is with you.

Happy Columbus Day! — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) October 12, 2020

OOOOH, so that’s why she’s really freaking out.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We’ll show ourselves to the door, thanks.

***

Related:

‘Most scripted, disingenuous HACK in the Senate’: Cory Booker takes mansplaining to a whole new level screeching at ACB over Roe (watch)

You got knocked the EFF out! Ted Cruz dismantles Senate Dems’ ACB narrative by going over her ‘impeccable creds’ (watch)

PAINFUL: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse embarrasses himself with lame ‘check list,’ calls ACB a ‘judicial torpedo’ in train wreck of an opening (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

