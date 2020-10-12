https://www.dailywire.com/news/kansas-democrat-senate-nominee-barbara-bollier-praises-confiscating-all-guns-this-amazing-thing

During a recent campaign event, Kansas Democrat Senate nominee Barbara Bollier gushed over Australian-style gun confiscation that takes “all” firearms from citizens, praising it as “amazing.”

“The outcome of the race could impact who controls the Senate after the election since Bollier is running to replace retiring Republican senator Pat Roberts,” The Washington Free Beacon reported. “Bollier’s stated support for gun confiscation could make her campaign against Republican Roger Marshall harder to win in the traditionally red state. Bollier already faces an uphill but not unwinnable battle, with The Cook Political Report rating the race as currently leaning toward Marshall.”

“They have no guns. They don’t allow them. They just took them all away,” Bollier said. “And, you know what, it’s pretty darn safe. It’s this amazing thing.”

WATCH:

🚨🚨🚨 Barbara Bollier caught on video supporting gun confiscation & gun bans. She’s no moderate. Watch for yourself. https://t.co/skseRZMPxz #kssen pic.twitter.com/iFeYFoNM0X — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 11, 2020

