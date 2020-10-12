http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-mj8hwF891M/

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West released his first presidential campaign advertisement on Monday, showing the Grammy-winner proclaim that America “will build a stronger country by building stronger families.”

“America, what is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just? Trust justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people, to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision,” said Kanye West in his new campaign ad. “We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored.”

Watch Below:

“We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves,” continued West. “We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other.”

“Our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together, we have to act on faith with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things,” he added.

The Jesus Is King crooner went on to declare that in order to build a stronger nation, Americans must build stronger families, adding that “families are the building blocks of society.”

“We will build a stronger country by building stronger families,” said West. “Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation, by turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be.”

Over the summer, West also noted that he is “concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry” about abortion.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” he said.

West has also proclaimed that Planned Parenthood uses abortion as part of a “black genocide” project, and that such abortions mills have been “placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

Following the posting of his campaign, ad, West went on to retweet a fan who pointed out via a screenshot that a Googling the rapper now includes the information that he is a “candidate for President of the United States.”

Kanye West announced his decision to run for President of the United States on Independence Day.

