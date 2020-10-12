https://www.theblaze.com/news/kathy-griffin-president-trump-croak

Comedienne Kathy Griffin kept up her death wish announcements for President Donald Trump, tweeting that she wanted to see Trump “croak” during a rally — just days after he was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I kinda wanna watch trump’s rally Saturday night to see him croak,” she wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Griffin followed that up the next day with her bar lowered just slightly:

“Patiently waiting for Trump’s coma to commence,” she noted.

What was the reaction?

Griffin is proof that living life on the D-list can be sufficient to gain fans, and indeed many folks enjoyed her attacks on Trump. But of course not everyone saw it that way:

“You are a f***ing disgrace. Just remember before he became your president you were buddy buddy with him,” another detractor wrote. “Can’t wait [to] hear you cry for another 4 years you f***ing skell.”

“Wow aren’t you a little piece of dog s**t,” one Twitter user noted.

“Oh look it’s the tolerant left,” another commenter remarked.

“You’re a good example of what’s wrong with this country, nothing but hate and violence out of your mouth,” another user said. “If liberals take control of the country this is what we have to look forward to.”

“Your career has been in a coma for decades. Is that why you are so unhinged and hysterical?” another commenter asked. “Who else takes pride in being D-list at anything in life?”

And on that note:

Trump hating is nothing new for Griffin:

