We’re going to see a lot of shameless and gross tactics from the Democrats over the coming days of the ACB hearing, especially when it comes to claiming she will kill grandpa, grandma, and every person in the country with a pre-existing condition if she’s seated.

They are melodramatic and annoying little things, ain’t they?

Kayleigh McEnany did what she does best and shut their whole narrative DOWN:

President @realDonaldTrump has been unmistakably clear: he WILL protect Americans with pre-existing conditions. He has signed an executive order to that effect. Don’t listen to the lies being told by Democrats in today’s #SCOTUShearings — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 12, 2020

Kayleigh ain’t playin’.

Which is probably why so many blue-checks lost their freakin’ minds on her tweet:

If he really believes this, he will withdraw the government from the case before the supreme court that will strip Americans of protections for pre-existing conditions. Everything else is just noise. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 12, 2020

Joe misses the point.

As usual.

Hey Kayleigh, why did the president need to sign an EO on pre-existing conditions at all when patients are already protected by provisions in the ACA. You’re a lawyer—surely, you can explain this to us? — Lucy Caldwell (@lucymcaldwell) October 12, 2020

Misses the point as well. Getting rid of the ACA needs to happen, but Trump wants to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

We’re not sure why this is so hard for them to understand.

Yes, we are …

That executive order guarantees nothing, birther. Now go take some vitamin D and clean your keyboard. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 12, 2020

Birther?

Huh?

youre in court right now trying to kill coverage for preexisting conditions https://t.co/3tWsARXOYn — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 12, 2020

Which is why the EO matters … you know what, nevermind.

***

