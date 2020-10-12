https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kayleigh-mcenany-trump-rallies-covid/2020/10/12/id/991584

President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies will continue with the same policies as always, even though the president was only just cleared to hold public appearances after his diagnosis with COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday.

“The campaign has always handed out masks, encouraged people to wear them, provided hand sanitizer,” McEnany said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “Ultimately, you have a right in this country to show up and express your political viewpoint, that’s why we have peaceful protests.”

She added that there can’t be “one standard” for protesters on one side, but “not for those wanting to express their First Amendment rights in support of this president.”

McEnany has also tested positive for the coronavirus, along with first lady Melania Trump and key aides Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller.

Meanwhile, Trump was to have debated Democrat nominee Joe Biden, but the debate was canceled after the president said he would not participate in the event if it was held virtually. Trump is asking that the debate be rescheduled, but the Commission on Presidential Debates has not responded, McEnany said.

“Nothing, radio silence,” said McEnany. “They are a bunch of partisans.”

She noted that a recent Daily Caller expose showed most of those on the commission are “never-Trumpers, anti-President Trump” and don’t represent the country.

“You have 175 doctors, according to The New York Post, that have said this is medically safe to do, health-wise this is safe, but the Commission on Presidential Debates is covering for Joe Biden who had a disastrous debate performance.”

