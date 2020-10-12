https://www.lifenews.com/2020/10/12/joy-behar-amy-barrett-supporters-are-racists-sexists-they-have-a-male-white-panic/

Monday on The View, the co-hosts panicked in predicting Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett would outlaw abortion and gay marriage and also defended Democratic attacks on her faith. At the same time that they worried the court was becoming more conservative, they also endorsed Joe Biden adding seats or “packing” the court with more liberal justices.

In the first segment, the hosts expressed their displeasure at the Barrett nomination. “Moderate” co-host Sara Haines complained about the court being imbalanced, which is rich considering the hosts all agreed last week they didn’t care if a President Joe Biden packed the court:

[I] think the Supreme Court is at its best when there are four people who are originalist, four living document and one swing vote. This is changing the balance to a 6-3 which is no balance at all, and I’m feeling overall just kind of hopeless because this is a lifetime assignment that we can’t undo…

Whoopi Goldberg then sneered at a video clip of Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) quoting Democrats who had attacked Barrett for her faith in 2017. Co-host and faux Republican Ana Navarro justified the Democrats criticizing Barrett for her faith, but denied it was religious discrimination, calling it a “red herring” from the right that “does not exist”

[R]epublicans are making an issue out of this to try to make her into a victim of religious persecution that does not exist. I mean, let’s just understand that they are saying Democrats are coming at her for being a Catholic. Okay. Well, the democratic nominee is a devout Catholic who carries rosary beads in his pocket. The speaker of the house is a devout Catholic, and six out of the eight sitting judges right now, justices at the Supreme Court are or were raised Catholic, including those nominated by Democrats like Sonya Sotomayor. So this entire–She’s being persecuted for being too Catholic narrative– is a red herring by Republicans even though it is very much of a legitimate question to ask because we have the separation of church and state.

But Joy Behar freaked out that abortion was going to outlawed and gays were going to have to go back in the closet.

She exclaimed: “These guys are in a white panic, a male, white panic and they want to put the clock back!” She also freaked out about the notion of adding Republicans that would be radicalizing the country to the right: “This is what they would like to do to the country now, to put their reactionary Rush Limbaugh ideas into the country, and the country is not there!”

Not to be outdone in their anti-Catholic bigotry, Whoopi then lectured about how Barrett should leave her Catholic faith at the door when she rules on social issues to close the segment. When they came back from commercial, Behar outright defended Democrats packing the Supreme Court as true “justice”:

Basically Moscow Mitch admits that he stacked the court, that he blocked Obama from getting any judges in for two years. He stopped the Merrick Garland nomination. Now he’s pushing this coney woman through — Barrett rather. And so if the Democrats feel that they want to put more justices in, they should do it, but I don’t believe — because it’s not just about being vindictive. It’s about justice. It’s about — they’re totally justified in doing it because they need more people to get the ballots going, but I don’t think that Joe Biden should show his hand now. Absolutely not. The base will be disappointed if he says he’s not going to do it, and the rest of the country gets upset when he says he’s going to do it, on the other side. So why should—play a dead hand Joe, play a dead hand.

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, touting Democrats’ talking points saying packing the courts was a Republican “red herring” and out of their “playbook.”

LifeNews Note: Kristine Marsh is Staff Writer for MRC Culture at the Media Research Center where this originally appeared.

