https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/like-biden-harris-law-school-deans-refuse-comment-court-packing/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — In the recent presidential and vice presidential debates, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris refused to answer where they stand on adding seats to the Supreme Court.

They’re not alone.

Deans of many of the top laws schools ignored multiple requests for comment by phone and email from The College Fix over the last 10 days to discuss the Constitutionality of packing the Supreme Court and how the topic is currently playing out not only in the presidential campaign but also as part of the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

