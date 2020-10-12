https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/10/12/linkin-admits-suspension-of-cdmedia-account-due-to-reporting-on-biden-corruption-its-in-your-face-election-meddling-and-they-dont-care/

In September, six Silicon Valley big-tech companies de-platformed CDMedia within a period of days. These included Twitter, Patreon, Stripe, Commission Junction (CJ Affiliates), Paypal, and LinkedIn. We have appealed all of them.

This morning we finally received a reply ‘as to why’ from LinkedIn, and it was as we feared.

Silicon Valley big-tech is all-in for Joe Biden.

CDMedia has been out in front for a year reporting on Biden crime family corruption in Ukraine. We were the first to publish the actual wires from Burisma to Hunter Biden. We have published audio tapes of then Vice President Joe Biden colluding with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko against President-elect Trump, and much more.

This was obviously too much for our big-tech overlords.

RESET THE SIMULATION they ordered.

The truth will not be allowed.

That’s ok, we want them to know we are growing organically, in spite of their censorship.

You can read over 70 articles regarding our investigations into Biden/DNC/Clinton/Deep State Department corruption here.

