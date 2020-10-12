http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pHJ94NRhznw/

The Senate Judiciary Committee will kick off judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Monday.

All times Eastern.

9:15 AM: Feinstein says she wants this to be a “very good hearing” after tweeting that she plans to do everything to stop the process. In her opening remarks, Feinstein says Ginsburg was a “standard bearer for justice” and says Ginsburg’s confirmation hearing was her first as senator. She says the “stakes are extraordinarily” high and immediately says that healthcare coverage is at stake for millions of Americans. She says Democrats will talk about the consequences if Republicans rush through Barrett’s nomination. Feinstein says Trump wants justices who overturn Obamacare and Barrett has been critical of Chief Justice Roberts’ decision to uphold Obamacare. She says those with pre-existing conditions like COVID-19 could be denied coverage if Barrett becomes a Supreme Court justice.

9:12 AM: Graham says this is “probably not about persuading each other” and adds that all Republicans will vote “yes” and all Democrats” on the committee will vote “no.”

To everyone who is barely hanging onto their homes, who has lost a loved one to COVID-19, who has no way to pay the bills: know that instead of voting to provide relief you desperately need, Senate Republicans today are choosing to hold a hearing to confirm a judge. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) October 12, 2020

9:10 AM: Graham says this is an election year and says Democrats will say “this has never been done.” Graham says Ginsburg said a president serves four years and not three and there is nothing unconstitutional about this process and the Senate is doing its duty.

9:05 AM: In his opening remarks, Graham says the late Justice Ginsburg was confirmed 96-3 even though she was known as an “icon” in progressive circles. He mentions that the late Justice Scalia got 97 votes. Graham says he doesn’t know what happened between then and now but there was a time when someone like Ginsburg was seen by almost everyone as qualified for the Supreme Court.

Graham says Barrett is in a “category of excellence” and something the country should be proud of.

Confirmation hearing: Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before Senate Judiciary – LIVE on C-SPAN, @cspanRadio & online here: https://t.co/QdpF3WrYpX pic.twitter.com/nbQaORZTT9 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 12, 2020

9:02 AM: Graham gavels in the hearing, and he says he doubts there is any room in the country that has been given more attention to be CDC compliant. Graham says the Senate has to do everything to “mitigate” the COVID problem.

The Senate Must Confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett. 🇺🇸 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 12, 2020

8:50 AM: Barrett arrives for hearings:

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives on Capitol Hill for the opening day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings. pic.twitter.com/yZ1JCbbSM7 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 12, 2020

Judiciary Committee about to gavel in to begin hearings for #AmyConeyBarrett – I hope Democrats today will clearly renounce their attacks on her religious faith and admit these attacks have been wrong and bigoted — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 12, 2020

Today is the 1st day of the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett, a respected judge who is supremely qualified to serve on #SCOTUS. Unfortunately, Democrats have been working to attack her integrity and smear her reputation. I am fearful we will see more of the same today. pic.twitter.com/qVtKMltPWI — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 12, 2020

Looking forward to the first day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s testimony in front of @senjudiciary! #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/Wq8EpmlF2K — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) October 12, 2020

8:45 AM: Feinstein vowing to do everything she can to “delay or stop this process.”

Here’s what’s at stake today: Republicans are jamming through a Supreme Court nominee who could rip health care away from millions in the midst of a global pandemic that has killed more than 215,000 Americans. Democrats will do all we can to delay or stop this process. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 12, 2020

Today is Day 1 of the Senate Judiciary hearings on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. This whole thing is an irresponsible botch because Republicans are desperate to confirm another justice to repeal the ACA, overturn Roe v. Wade, & keep big donors happy. pic.twitter.com/A3UdlBM73z — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) October 12, 2020

Opening statements will be delivered today by the 12 Judiciary Republican Senators led by Chair Graham and 10 Democratic Senators led by Ranking Member Feinstein. Several cmte members including Harris will be remote due to concerns over COVID-19 safety protocols on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/xEzppZd86z — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 12, 2020

Democrats hv long said the American Bar Association is the “gold standard” &they hv determined Judge Amy Coney Barrett is WELL QUALIFIED 2b Supreme Court Justice. Judge Barrett is a highly respected legal scholar & is certainly WELL QUALIFIED — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 12, 2020

American Bar Association’s Standing Cmte on the Federal Judiciary rated Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as “‘Well Qualified’ & a minority is of the opinion she is ‘Qualified’ to serve on the Supreme Court. The majority rating represents Standing Cmte’s official rating.” pic.twitter.com/uLPiVzdOEk — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 12, 2020

NEW — Amy Coney Barrett’s opening statement. Notable line: “The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.” pic.twitter.com/Uvuqlgn4km — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 11, 2020

Dianne Feinstein is leading all 10 Senate Judiciary Democrats in calling on the Justice Department to provide missing materials from Amy Coney Barrett’s questionnaire. “Please immediately provide an explanation for the omission of these materials.” https://t.co/KnGHlNa30w — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 12, 2020

“There’s no place lower to go. And the only way to actually preserve or restore any legitimacy will be to add seats,” says Christopher Kang https://t.co/qPJT4c7gJb https://t.co/vLUW0lCmUS — MaryAlice Parks (@maryaliceparks) October 12, 2020

Democrats are trying to fundamentally, structurally change the court so they can add liberal justices and use the judiciary as a superlegislature. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 12, 2020

The setup for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/f7i56FG0hT — Erin Schaff (@erinschaff) October 11, 2020

For context – Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing in 2018 pic.twitter.com/RRPyTkQRnn — Erin Schaff (@erinschaff) October 11, 2020

.@senjudiciary has prepared to hold Judge Barrett’s #SCOTUS hearing in a safe manner, following all CDC guidelines. Career Capitol staff has worked with the Attending Physician to implement a safe, socially-distanced design and health protocols for the hearing, including masks. pic.twitter.com/it8bnskp7E — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 11, 2020

