President Donald Trump will return to the campaign trail and hold a Monday evening rally in Sanford, Florida.

All times eastern.

7:20 PM: Trump claims vaccines will be delivered by the military and are “all set to go.” He says Democrats don’t want the vaccine until after the election. He accuses Biden of destroying Puerto Rico’s pharmaceutical industry and sending Puerto Rico into a “nosedive.”

7:18 PM: Trump again hammers Biden for calling him “xenophobic” for the China travel ban.

7:14 PM: Trump says prosperity will surge and Florida’s tourism and hospitality industries will reach historic new highs, highs like they have never reached before. He says Biden will prolong the pandemic and annihilate Florida’s economy with lockdowns.

Trump now says he’s in great shape. He says he feels so good he wants to go in the audience and kiss everyone–men, women, children. He claims he is may be immune–maybe for life or maybe for four months.

PRES TRUMP in Florida just now: “Now they say I’m immune…I’ll walk into that audience… I’ll kiss everyone…I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women…give ya a big fat kiss.” #COVID19 #PresidentTrump — Matt Pieper (@MattPieper) October 12, 2020

“I went through it. Now they say I’m immune. I feel so powerful. I’ll walk in there. I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women,” Trump says. “Give you a big fat kiss.” — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) October 12, 2020

7:08 PM: Trump says Biden and the socialists will kill jobs, dismantle borders, release criminal aliens, confiscate guns, destroy suburbs, and drive God from the public square.

Trump says Democrats took the word God out twice during the DNC. He says Biden refuses to answer questions on the packing of the Supreme Court. Trump urges his supporters to get out in vote so Democrats can’t change the country by packing the court with far-left radicals.

Trump says if he got elected because of the Supreme Court, it is more true now than it was four years ago because Democrats are threatening to “destroy the Supreme Court.”

Trump says Barrett’s nomination is “driving them crazy” before saying Barrett will be a fantastic Supreme Court justice. Trump says Barrett is a “brilliant scholar” who will defend our laws, rights, Constitution like very few people have would have the capability of doing. He says the radical left is “enraged” and “unhinged” and determined to destroy everything we cherish. He says we are not letting them “cancel culture us all.” He says the the radical left want to punish the middle class and turn America into communist Cuba or socialist Venezuela and ruin the lives of Hispanic Americans and all Americans. He also thanks Hispanic Americans in Florida for their support. He also says Biden was also a “big lover of Castro.”

“Hello Sanford,” says Trump as he reaches the mic and slaps the side of the podium. “It’s great to be here. It’s great to be back!” pic.twitter.com/ji5yh9PhDX — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) October 12, 2020

7:05 PM: Trump says this is the most important election in the history of the country. He says he has to win because “these people are crazy.” Trump says if Biden wins, the radical left will run the country. He says they are “addicted to power” and “God help us if they ever got it.” He says “you don’t make comebacks” from where they will take the country.

Trump says if he doesn’t always play by the rules of the Washington establishment, it’s because he was elected to fight for voters. Trump says he is doing more for America than any administration has ever done despite the witch hunts. He says Democrats were spying on his campaign and trying take down a legally sworn-in administration. He says they have tried to get him out of office for four years and he’ll “take care of it” after the election.

7:02 PM: Trump says Biden is “owned” by the radical globalists who shipped away jobs and sacrificed American blood and treasure with endless wars. He says the corrupt political class is desperate to regain power by any means necessary.

“We are the ones standing in their way,” Trump says.

Trump also claims there is more enthusiasm and he is winning by a lot more than they were in 2016.

7:00 PM: Trump keeps talking about “another stock market record” before saying Biden had a “very bad day” today because he “forgot Mitt Romney’s name” and “didn’t know what state he was in” and he said that he is a “proud Democrat running for the U.S. Senate.”

6:56 PM: Trump about to kick off the rally. Trump says “it’s great to be back.” He says “Sleepy Joe” had a rally today and “nobody showed up.” Trump says it’s great to be back in his “home state” and says he is so “energized” by the support and prayers he has received. Trump talks about making “tremendous progress” with therapeutics. Trump claims he will get “whatever the hell” they gave him and distribute it to hospitals.

6:45 PM: Establishment media outlets decline to assign reporters to Air Force One.

Leading news outlets decline to board disease-ridden Air Force One. https://t.co/upjEYSsvZt — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) October 12, 2020

Left ripping the rally as a Trump “superspreader” event:

The Court DENIED our Motion to preclude Trump from endangering Floridians by holding his super spreader event, ruling that it was up to the Governor and Sanford Airport Authority to enforce social distancing at the Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/f4JAFp4Jq4 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 12, 2020

Very few masks, no distancing — here’s an image from Sanford, Florida, where Trump is holding a rally later tonight pic.twitter.com/HilF87ceet — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2020

6:40 PM: Air Force One is about to land.

Pres Trump waves off press as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One for flight to campaign rally in Orlando/Sanford FL. It’s his first trip since his COVID-19 episode began October 2. pic.twitter.com/E4ybP3wOTu — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 12, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, for a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/PbKvSYoahf — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 12, 2020

President Trump on his way to Air Force One for a trip down to Sanford, Florida — for a massive MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally!!! #TrumpPence2020 #MAGA🇺🇸

ἱhttps://t.co/zqgeZML9Hf pic.twitter.com/M6fOm6Lu2B — Dan Scavino🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) October 12, 2020

Today’s Trump campaign health and safety protocols remain the same – attendees get temperature checks at the door, plus optional masks and hand sanitizer. The only noticeable difference is a new song in today’s musical playlist rotation: “Funeral for a Friend” by Elton John. pic.twitter.com/EWA8JgT9cJ — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 12, 2020

They started arriving before the sun was up, here’s a look at the crowd for President Trump’s Sanford rally https://t.co/JRlMYwHtHe — Ryan Elijah FOX 35 (@ryanelijah) October 12, 2020

SANFORD, FL — Seven hours ahead of President Trump’s rally, supporters line up to witness their candidate’s return to the campaign trail. “He’s back and so are we,” one calls out. pic.twitter.com/XPLZZZZrtd — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 12, 2020

Biden statement on Trump’s Florida rally: “President Trump comes to Sanford today bringing nothing but reckless behavior, divisive rhetoric, and fear mongering. But, equally dangerous is what he fails to bring: no plan to get this virus … under control” pic.twitter.com/EADuwv0M1W — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 12, 2020

We’re at @realDonaldTrump’s rally here outside of Orlando, FL – thousands lined up to see the president pic.twitter.com/ShZors6we7 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 12, 2020

