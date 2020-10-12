https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/12/logically-and-constitutionally-absurd-jonathan-turley-thread-steamrolls-emerging-dem-scotus-talking-point/

The Senate Judicial Committee hearing for Amy Coney Barrett began this morning. With Joe Biden refusing to answer any questions about court-packing (Biden said voters would know his opinion after the election), the Democrats are trying to turn the issue around on Republicans.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has a great thread about Democrat attempts to claim Trump and the Senate Republicans are court-packing if they confirm Judge Barrett before the election:

“Constitutionally unintelligible” sounds about right:

The Democrat desperation is going to get even more shameless as the Barrett confirmation hearings go on.

