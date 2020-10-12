https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-early-voting-problems-technical/2020/10/12/id/991606

Georgia’s first day of early voting has been marred by technical problems causing long lines in Atlanta, according to The Hill.

Voting officials at State Farm Arena in Atlanta experienced difficulties with pollbooks, which are used to check in voters, causing long lines to form.

Fulton County’s official Twitter account tweete Monday morning:

“While early voting is going well overall, we are experiencing technical issues at @StateFarmArena that are causing delays in voting at that location. We apologize for the inconvenience. Technicians are onsite to help address the issue. Thank you for your patience.”

It later tweeted:

“Fulton County Elections quickly worked to resolve a small technical matter. The county appreciates the patience [of] all voters choosing to cast their ballot at State Farm.”

The Hill notes electronic pollbook issues also caused long lines to build up in Fulton and Dekalb counties last June, during the primaries. The state expects record turnout this year, with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office noting 7.5 million Georgia voters have registered as of Oct. 6, up by more than half a million compared to the 2018 midterms.

