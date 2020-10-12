https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/12/los-angeles-celebrates-the-lakers-win-with-a-mostly-peaceful-superspreader-event-and-illegal-fireworks/

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Lakers, winners of the 2020 NBA Championship:

And to celebrate the win, fans took to the streets for a giant superspreader event:

It was “mostly peaceful”:

It’s not a celebration in Los Angeles without some minor rioting:

So, will journos even bring up that we’re still in a pandemic when they cover this, or is that only for when a few hundred Trump supporters gather in a group?

Fans are also setting off illegal fireworks despite the state battling devastating wildfires:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...