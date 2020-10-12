https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/12/los-angeles-celebrates-the-lakers-win-with-a-mostly-peaceful-superspreader-event-and-illegal-fireworks/

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Lakers, winners of the 2020 NBA Championship:

“This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!” pic.twitter.com/LVmDZ3BB6s — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

And to celebrate the win, fans took to the streets for a giant superspreader event:

Our eye in the sky @abc7chriscristi over DTLA as #Lakers fans crowd outside Staples. #LIVE right now on Slam Dunk and streaming @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/Ahm70E4FhO — Pam Chen (@producerpam) October 12, 2020

It was “mostly peaceful”:

#BREAKING: Thousands of #Lakers fans have converged on Staples Center. Mostly peaceful, except for a small group throwing rocks and bottles at LAPD. Officers now in riot gear as the celebration continues. @abc7 #air7hd #abc7eyewitness #lakersnation #losangeles pic.twitter.com/WlqXyboAlx — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) October 12, 2020

It’s not a celebration in Los Angeles without some minor rioting:

Los Angeles: Police have fired less than lethal rounds after Lakers fans threw fireworks on the streets. Lakers fans threw bottles back in return. pic.twitter.com/qyIGkSs1HU — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 12, 2020

So, will journos even bring up that we’re still in a pandemic when they cover this, or is that only for when a few hundred Trump supporters gather in a group?

Y’all thought I was playing. City waited 10 years for this. No chance downtown wasn’t going to be active. pic.twitter.com/K8W7SMgiV8 — Ry (@JustRyCole) October 12, 2020

Fans are also setting off illegal fireworks despite the state battling devastating wildfires:

Fireworks explode over all of Los Angeles as the Lakers win their 17th NBA championship, beating the Miami Heat 106 – 93 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/LbsQJdBVIB — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 12, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

