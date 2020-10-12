https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/man-accused-raping-woman-steps-church/

(GREELEY TRIBUNE) — A 33-year-old man is in jail after a woman reported he sexually assaulted her on the steps of a Greeley church.

About 9:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Greeley police responded to a report of a rape that just occurred on the steps of a church in the downtown Greeley area. Police found a woman holding down Mohamed Abdi Ahmed, 33, and detained him as they spoke with two women at the scene.

The victim said she went to lie down on the steps of the church to sleep when Ahmed came up behind her and pressed his groin against her butt, according to an affidavit for Ahmed’s arrest.

