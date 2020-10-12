https://100percentfedup.com/video-mark-meadows-destroys-the-whining-reporters-when-they-freak-out-over-him-removing-his-mask/

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows walked up to speak with reporters today and removed his mask.

He immediately destroyed the whining press when they freaked out about him removing his mask to talk.

It was a great moment when he looked at the reporters to say he’s nearly 10 feet away from them and then walks away when they continue whining.

LOL! White House COS Mark Meadows destroys the whining press when they cry about him removing his mask to talk haha! pic.twitter.com/2hnTDvYC51 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 12, 2020

Trending: Former Dem Leo Terrell Calls Out Biased Fox News Anchor Arthel Neville: “I suggest you hide your Democratic support for Joe Biden while broadcasting on Fox News”

Does wearing a mask make any difference?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

