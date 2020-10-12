https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/12/media-freak-out-over-mike-lee-following-cdcs-coronavirus-guidelines/

When Sen. Mike Lee showed up at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Monday, many people in the media freaked out because he had recently tested positive for Coronavirus. When Lee publicly announced he had received a positive diagnosis, he said he’d be quarantining until the Amy Coney Barrett hearings, which began Monday morning.

That matches with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on when you can safely be around others, which includes but many media outlets and pundits were alarmed with Senator Lee following that guidance:

CBS News:

NPR Politics:

Axios:

CNN Analyst Joan Walsh:

Adam Gurri:

MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin:

Brian Klaas:

Judd Legum:

CNN’s Chris Cillizza:

It is unclear why these media figures believed that the CDC guidance should not be followed. In any case, Sen. Lee put out another statement from his attending physican:

The letter, which recommends ending isolation, reads:

“Based upon current CDC guidelines, you have met criteria to end COVID-19 isolation for those with mild to moderate disease. Specifically, it has been greater than 10 days since symptom onset, you have had no fever in absence of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours, and your other symptoms have improved. The CDC does not recommend repeat SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing if these criteria are met.”

In his opening remarks, Sen. Lee said of Supreme Court justices, “Your job is to decide what the law says” as opposed to inventing the law. Lee clerked on the Supreme Court and has been on President Donald Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees since 2016.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...