Our apologies for sharing a tweet from the crazies at Now This, but we thought this really showcased Cory Booker and his attempt at mansplaining Roe v. Wade to ACB. Talk about a silly, embarrassing, ridiculous display from a senator who actually wanted to be president.

Watch:

People are scared that people won’t be able to murder the unborn.

PLANNING FOR OUR FUTURES SHOULD COME BEFORE A PREGNANCY IS EVER IN THE PICTURE.

This is such a disgusting and annoying argument.

We’re super convinced.

Wait.

No.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What Cory Booker is saying is that he’s got a sandy vagina and that makes him an expert on women’s reproductive rights.

Or something.

LOL

The American people DID decide, Cory, when we elected Trump in 2016. He doesn’t stop being the president at the end of his fourth year.

This is so silly.

Horrible acting performance indeed.

