https://hannity.com/media-room/need-a-ride-fleet-of-100-vans-in-atlanta-poised-to-take-100000-voters-to-the-polls/

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Mail-In Voting Will Bring ‘Greatest Election Disaster in History’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.31.20

President Trump warned the nation of the dangers posed by universal mail-in voting Friday; saying the fraud-filled method will likely bring the “greatest election disaster” in American history.

“They think they’re going to send hundreds of millions of ballots all over the United States and it’s gonna come out,” he told reporters at the White House following a huddle with members from the National Association of Police Organizations. “You won’t know the election result for week months, maybe years after. Maybe you’ll never know the election result. That’s what I’m concerned with – it’ll be fixed. It’ll be rigged. People oughta get smart.”

“This is going to be the greatest election disaster in history,” he added. “And by the way, you guys like to talk to about Russia and China and other places? They’ll be able to forge ballots, they’ll forge them. They’ll do whatever they have to do.”

“You’re sending out hundreds of millions of universal mail-in ballots. Hundreds of millions. Where are they going? Who are they being sent to? It’s common sense,” Trump said. “I want an election, and a result, much more than you. I think we’re doing very well. … I don’t want to see a rigged election.”

Read the full report at Fox News.