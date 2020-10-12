https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/nooooo-mark-meadows-tells-cnn-reporter-pound-sand-flips-taking-off-mask-10-feet-away-video/

Mark Meadows

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows wasn’t having it Monday after a CNN Covid Karen flipped out on him when he took off his face mask.

Mark Meadows was more than 10 feet away from reporters when he took off his face mask.

CNN’s Kristin Wilson flipped out, “Noooooooo!”

So Mark Meadows told her to pound sand and walked away without answering any questions.

TRENDING: HOLY HELL! Joe Biden Looks Like Death in Erie, Pennsylvania — Something Is Wrong with Old Joe!

Bravo!

WATCH:

The CDC recommends mask wearing for people when “you can’t stay 6 feet away from others.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

