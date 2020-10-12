https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/north-korean-tyrant-kim-jong-un-breaks-tears-delivering-speech-military-parade-video/

So, the rumors were wrong.

The little fat tyrant is not dead.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un cried during his speech at the regime’s annual military parade.

Kim Jong Un apologized for failing the people.

Via The Washington Examiner:

Speaking at a military parade meant to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country’s ruling party, an emotional Supreme Leader acknowledged that the government’s efforts to improve the standard of living for its citizens “have not been sufficient.” “Our people have placed trust, as high as the sky and as deep as the sea, in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily,” he said, according to a translation of the address in the Korea Times. “I am really sorry for that.” “Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives,” he added, referring to his grandfather and father, who led the country before him.

