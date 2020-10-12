https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nursing-homes-protest-restrictions/2020/10/12/id/991601

Around 20 residents of a Colorado nursing and rehabilitation facility last week gathered outside the building to protest the state’s coronavirus restrictions, CBS4 in Denver reports.

Residents of Fairacres Manor last Thursday gathered to demonstrate against the restrictions with signs that read “Rather die from COVID than loneliness,” “Prisoners in our own home,” and “Give us freedom.”

The protest was organized by the Fairacres Resident Council, and council president Sharon Peterson told CBS4: “We used to be lucky here at Fairacres to show each other what we mean to one another and we cannot do that anymore. Fairacres follows the rules and, with that, we think they would keep us safe while being able to be with our families again.”

She added, “We did this because one thing we have to look forward to is a simple hug. It gives us meaning.”

Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis issued this statement Friday:

“We absolutely understand how difficult it has been for residents of residential care facilities and their families. Social interaction is essential to physical and mental health, and so we have provided guidance to residential care facilities that allows for that interaction while also keeping residents safe from COVID-19. Restrictions have been in place previously, but residents are now able to visit loved ones both indoors and outdoors. In addition, we are doing everything possible to help long-term care facilities mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by working directly with facilities on proper infection control practices that have been proven to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

