In this April 14, 2016 photo, Phyllis Hotchkiss talks to her son, Glen Hotchkiss, at her nursing home in Adrian, Mich. Phyllis, 93, who has dementia and is confined to a wheelchair, was involuntarily discharged from her nursing home earlier in the year to one further away from her family. Nursing homes are increasingly evicting their most challenging residents, advocates for the aged and disabled say, testing protections for some of society’s most vulnerable. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

You know what they do when a criminal in prison misbehaves and needs a little extra punishing?

Exactly what government officials across America have been doing to our elderly nursing home residents for over six months now – they deprive him of companionship with other human beings.

That’s heartbreaking to see. The lockdowns are evil incarnate. — Benu Rising (@BenuRising) October 10, 2020

It’s the most effective way to punish someone without getting your hands dirty – apart from keeping him in a relentless state of dread.

But, of course, we did that too.

Deprived of visitors and even forced to keep away from fellow residents – the frailest among them unable to even leave their beds – many were left with nothing but the TV for companionship. So they found themselves terrorized nonstop for months by fake news about a virus that, in reality, is at worst no more deadly than than a typical seasonal flu.

It’s beyond reprehensible that this is being pushed on us for a virus that – even ignoring the ridiculously loose criteria used to count its fatalities – is no more deadly than the flu even on official W.H.O figures. https://t.co/8Uxd4Z8BKB pic.twitter.com/TRMeQIiYkM — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) October 9, 2020

Even the staff members who often became their sole link to humanity started appearing less often. When they did, they wore masks and gloves, trying to avoid getting close as much as possible, in a contagious state of dread themselves.

This is just heartbreaking no words. They are destroying the elderly. 💔 People need to cop on this can’t go on. 😓 pic.twitter.com/uI3Qz4lucO — Sinead Linda Murphy (@SineadIreland_) September 26, 2020

A group of nursing home residents in Greeley Colorado in their seventh month of state-imposed isolation have had enough. They’ve decided that at least they aren’t going to be terrorized into passively accepting it anymore.

Last week they staged a protest across the street from their city’s largest hospital to try and make the rest of us – who get to at least see family and friends – understand that the state has turned their home into a concentration camp.

They’re tired of living in fear and watching each other die off one by one from loneliness and isolation, not COVID-19.

“She said she has seen more deaths due to depression among her residents since the pandemic than she has COVID itself, blaming mandates and restrictions more than the virus. “The isolation is what kills these people,” she said”https://t.co/SyByITUVKL — PLC (@Humble_Analysis) October 9, 2020

As the website Complete Colorado reported, they wanted the world to know they’d “rather die of COVID than loneliness.”

Waving signs that read such things as “I’d rather die of COVID than loneliness,” and “We are prisoners in our home,” residents of one nursing facility staged their own anti-lockdown protest along one of the busiest streets in Greeley, directly across the street from the city’s largest and longest operating hospital. “Freedom, freedom, freedom,” one lady chanted while waving a sign that read “we want our families back.” Hospital administration who happened to hear of the protest, applauded their efforts and took time to go across the street as well. One woman, who was not from Greeley, but happened to be at the hospital during the protest yelled across the street “tell them to let you out of jail.” She identified herself only as a nursing home administrator in another community. She said has seen more deaths due to depression among her residents since the pandemic than she has COVID itself, blaming mandates and restrictions more than the virus. “The isolation is what kills these people,” she said. “It’s just incredibly sad that they can’t live out the last part of their lives with their family surrounding them.”

And make no mistake about it, the isolation and fear we’ve cruelly inflicted on the elderly is killing them.

Though you won’t hear Anthony Fauci or his media enablers mention anything about it, the 14 states with the most severe lockdowns also saw a 40% increase in deaths from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The 8 states that didn’t lockdown, on the other hand, saw an increase of just 8%.

In terms of Alzheimer’s & Dementia excess deaths (NCHS stats best litmus for lockdown sensitivity), below left are the 14 states which bore the heaviest lockdowns (40% var), and below right are the 7 states which did not lock down (8% var). pic.twitter.com/slxPsYJhs8 — Ethical Skeptic ☀ (@EthicalSkeptic) October 10, 2020

But even that 8% increase non-lockdown states suffered is almost certainly due to the relentless state of fear the media drove the country into over a virus that even Anthony Fauci knew way back in March was at worst only as deadly as the seasonal flu.

He’s one of history’s most brazen liars. Seriously.

>On 2/28 he tells his peers in NEJM article that C19 is likely to have a fatality rate of around.1% just like flu.

>On 3/11 he testifies to Congress that it’s “at least 10 times more lethal than the flu.” pic.twitter.com/Pdo7WZZRT3 — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) October 1, 2020

In fact, it’s likely that many or even most of the deaths being attributed to COVID-19 were really caused by the unjustified panic Fauci and his media enablers inflicted on the public and the pointless lockdown they used it to manipulate us into accepting.

Though the relentless media gaslighting has made it hard for people to internalize, the fact is that we don’t have a clue how many people were really killed by COVID-19. The virus’s official death count is being inflated by so many factors that it wouldn’t be even slightly surprising if virtually none of its alleged fatalities really died from it.

For one thing, anyone dying within 60 days of a positive diagnosis is getting counted among its victims.

Just a reminder that anyone dying 60 days after a positive COVID PCR test gets included in the death stats.

Anyone.

Even if they were kiled in a car crash.

Stop quoting the official death count. It’s garbage.https://t.co/7HQU3FAPvU pic.twitter.com/C3CfEUdQPo — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) September 10, 2020

Doesn’t matter how mild your symptoms were or how patently obvious it is that something else killed you. Makes no difference if you had no symptoms at all.

Moreover, adding people who die from entirely unrelated causes to COVID-19’s death tally is being encouraged not just without a test but without any medical justification whatsoever.

The CDC has officially directed physicians to put COVID-19 on death certificates even without any confirming test so long as they’ve “assumed” the deceased had it.

A March 24 Q&A-style memo from the CDC instructing doctors on how to fill out death certificates was explicit:

Q: Should “COVID-19” be reported on the death certificate only with a confirmed test?

A: COVID-19 should be reported on the death certificate for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death.

No reason for the “assumption” is required. And the emphasis at the end isn’t even mine. It’s the CDC’s.

Moreover, notice that doctors don’t even need to “assume” the deceased wouldn’t have died but for contracting the virus. Assuming it was merely a contributing factor is sufficient to mean not only that they can but that they should cite it.

Hospitals are also being reimbursed for treating any uninsured patients they diagnose with COVID-19. Medicare is also paying out more when the COVID-19-box is checked.

So, on top of directives that guarantee a lot of death certificates are identifying COVID-19 as a cause even though the patient would have died without it and in many cases likely never even had it, there are also enormous financial incentives to create more.

Moreover, even when a patient does test positive, it’s almost certain they weren’t really infected by the virus. The tests being used don’t detect live virus, they detect dead fragments that even the CDC admits can remain in your system for months after you’ve beaten an infection.

In fact, the majority of U.S. labs are multiplying the number of viral remains in the samples they test over a trillion times so they can be detected. But this means that their presence may mean nothing more than that you had minute traces of the virus in your system that never rose to the level of infection.

That’s why a single positive PCR test has never before been taken as sufficient for a positive diagnosis. In prior outbreaks, both the CDC and WHO guidelines prohibited testing people without symptoms and frequently required a second positive test to confirm a diagnosis for people with symptoms.

Turns out during all 4 epidemics prior to COVID-19 since 2000, CDC & WHO were concerned about the high false-positive rates for PCR tests & issued guidelines to try and minimize them. But for C19, both somehow forgot all about PCR false-positive rates.🤔https://t.co/XC4w46G62V pic.twitter.com/xfxXedyt9j — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) August 30, 2020

The fact is we have no idea how many people have died from COVID-19 or even how many were infected. No causal link has been shown between the virus’s genome and a single death worldwide. Every single death attributed to the virus was done so merely on the basis of someone having died while diagnosed with the virus, frequently using a worthless test or none at all.

But we do know that the fear and isolation we inflicted on the elderly was bound drive a lot of them to an early grave.

As researcher Stephen Rancourt has noted, the deleterious effect of anxiety on one’s health and immune system, apart from being basic common sense, has been a well-established scientific fact for two decades:

Psychological stress is known:

i. to be a major factor causing diseases, including immune response dysfunction, depression, cardiovascular disease and cancer (Cohen, Janicki-Deverts and Miller, 2007),

ii. to be a dominant factor in making an individual susceptible to viral respiratory diseases, in terms of intensity of the infection (Cohen, Tyrrell and Smith, 1991), and

iii. to have more deleterious effects in elderly persons than in younger persons(Prenderville et al., 2015).

And the same is true for loneliness and isolation:

Furthermore, social isolation itself, in addition to individual psychological stress, is known to have an added impact on the said susceptibility to viral respiratory disease (Cohen et al., 1997).

And as everyone is aware but somehow seems to have forgotten, frail people can just give up on life when deprived of any reason to want to keep living.

In addition, there is a longer term “abandonment of life” phenomenon that occurs with imposed extended isolations of elderly persons, the so-called “glissement” syndrome (or “slipping away syndrome” or “geriatric failure to thrive”), which is analogous to depression (Robertson and Montagnini, 2004; Clegg et al., 2013; Steptoe et al., 2013; Ong, Uchino and Wethington, 2016).

Putting together all of these well-known facts – which are vouchsafed by both common-sense and decades of research – it’s impossible to see how Rancourt can be wrong to conclude that:

The suddenly applied national policy of forced quarantine and the psychological stress it generated on fragile elderly people was certainly a major contributor in the decrease of efficiency of immune system response to a viral respiratory disease (Comas-Herrera,

Putting aside the worthless COVID-19 death stats we’ve been fed, we do know that some but not all regions of the world did start suffering excess deaths after lockdowns started. Rancourt has looked at the excess burden of death data throughout the world since World War 2 and concluded that it was lockdown and the relentless state of unjustified panic we were driven into and not COVID-19 that killed off so many elderly people.

However, even supposing he’s wrong that fear and isolation were responsible for all the excess burden of death, around 7 million Americans were trapped in the horror houses our nursing homes became at the end of March 2020. If the unspeakably cruel and unrelenting isolation and fear it inflicted on them drove just 1% to an early grave that would be 70,000 deaths.

So there’s little question that a good number of those extra deaths we suffered were caused by lockdown and fear and not any virus.

Virtually no one has considered that depriving the frail and elderly of all human companionship and leaving them with just the TV terrorizing them 24/7 about a virus that’s wiping out humanity and coming straight for them was bound to kill many already hanging on by just a slim thread.

For how many were weekly visits by family, friends, or even mere strangers kindly volunteering to relieve the loneliest among us of that awful burden the only thing sustaining their will to live?

We also locked them up inside with no fresh air, giving aerosol particles carrying ordinary respiratory viruses from sick fellow inmates more of a chance to infect them. Everything we know about how they spread tells us that social distancing had about as much chance of stopping anyone from getting one as a broken mousetrap in an airtight safe at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

We’ve got to stop mindlessly obeying lifelong bureaucrats the media has anointed as scientific authorities who’ve been again and again exposed as liars and start looking at what the actual science says about both the virus and the preposterous policy of quarantining the healthy we somehow allowed ourselves to get conned into destroying ourselves and killing our fellow citizens by following.

Even the CDC’s most recent pandemic planning guide from 2017 admits that “direct evidence for the effectiveness of these measures is limited.” And by limited they meant non-existent. There isn’t a single study that supports the idea that isolating healthy people does a damn thing to stop viruses from spreading.

The European Centre for Disease Control’s summary of the research was more honest. They noted that “there are few, if any, empirical data underpinning these assumptions” that workplace closures do anything to stop viruses from spreading. Indeed, they found no evidence for the effectiveness of any social distancing measures.

Here’s European Centre for Disease Prevention on effectiveness of workplace closures. If you look at link you’ll see there’s not really any solid evidence for ANY social distancing measures. https://t.co/y0Excr3EjC pic.twitter.com/qgOLWXwEQF — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) October 7, 2020

Another review of the research published in the journal, Biosecurity and Bioterrorism, concluded:

There are no historical observations or scientific studies that support the confinement by quarantine of groups of possibly infected people for extended periods in order to slow the spread of influenza.

And the reason they mention influenza specifically is that every single study that has been done on the subject was narrowly focused on whether isolation stops the spread of the flu. So, even if any of them had shown that social distancing would do anything, WHICH NOT A SINGLE ONE DID, it still wouldn’t have proved anything about COVID-19.

Finally, as the previous study noted, even the World Health Organization had concluded that “forced isolation and quarantine are ineffective and impractical.”

Here’s another literature review that concluded this. Notice to that the only studies we had are for influenza. So even if they’d shown anything it wouldln’t have proved anything about COVID. But they didn’t anyway. https://t.co/UlQdiUNgYA pic.twitter.com/5x1anPiaRu — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) October 7, 2020

You can find lots of research saying that there was no reason to think putting healthy people in quarantine would accomplish anything. But you won’t find a single one that claims there’s any solid reason to think it would.

And everything we know about viruses made it a given that social distancing was nothing but pseudoscientific quack medicine.

Respiratory viruses travel in tiny pockets of moisture called aerosols that almost certainly make their away across the ocean.

In 1969, a group of people in Antarctica experienced a spontaneous respiratory virus outbreak in their 17th week of isolation!



In 1969, some people in Antarctica experienced a spontaneous respiratory virus outbreak in their 17th week of isolation. In Antarctica for God’s sake! https://t.co/rYpSboNRQm pic.twitter.com/h31XsmkxPx — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) October 7, 2020

And if you’re thinking that it’s possible that none of that applies to COVID-19, you’ve got another think coming. An Argentinian naval ship suffered a COVID-19 outbreak after 35 days at sea which were preceded by 14 days of isolation for everyone on board.

More to the point, An Argentinian naval ship had a COVID outbreak after 35 days at sea which was preceded by 14 days of isolation for everyone on board! https://t.co/W5nJw8TGmY pic.twitter.com/koA4dGPv3C — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) October 7, 2020

But forget that. Researchers have found aerosols containing live COVID-19 virus 16-feet away from the only people who could have possibly shed them. That’s as far as they tried to find them and, as that crew of Argentinian sailors found out, they’re bound to travel a lot farther than that.

Even more to the point, COVID researchers have actually found live COVID virus in aerosols 16 feet away from the only people who could have shed them. That’s as far as they checked. https://t.co/kCMUzKW6ET pic.twitter.com/KymkAp1tCk — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) October 7, 2020

The utter ineffectiveness of the measures we were conned into adopting was as obvious from the very beginning as the massive harm they would cause which Fauci and the others pushing them pretended didn’t even exist. There was literally no scientific justification for thinking lockdown would accomplish anything except raining down hardship, misery, and death on the heads of the American people, which was 100% guaranteed.

If it hadn’t been marketed under the nifty sounding name “social distancing” along with that idiotic slogan we were taught to mindlessly bark at each other, Flatten the curve!, but instead been described accurately as quarantining the healthy, everyone would have immediately realized the preposterous BS we were being fed.

Since lockdowns were imposed, there have been at least eight studies showing what anyone who looked into the matter and wasn’t an imbecile would have known would be the case from the start. Lockdowns did absolutely nothing to slow down the virus’s spread or decrease the number of people who allegedly died from it. Areas that lockdown did no better than those that didn’t. In fact, some studies found the reverse to be the case.

We need to start listening to those elderly protesters in Colorado this second.

We’ve got to end the insane policies that turned our nursing homes into death camps and have killed or caused irreparable harm to hundreds of millions of other Americans as well.

And last but by no means least. We need to make sure those who knowingly inflicted this disaster on us face swift and merciless justice. For the sake of all those who suffered and died, but also so nothing like this atrocity is ever inflicted on the American people again.

