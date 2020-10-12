https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/drug-bust-san-diego-meth-heroin/2020/10/12/id/991579

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a load of more than 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine at the U.S. border with Mexico.

According to a USCBP news release, the seizure occurred Friday morning after officers searched a tractor trailer trying to enter the U.S. at San Diego. Inside were 3,014 pounds of methamphetamine, 64 pounds of heroin, 29 pounds of fentanyl powder, and nearly 37 pounds of fentanyl pills. The products were packaged with medical supplies.

The seized drugs are valued at $7.2 million, and the amount of meth was the second largest ever seized.

A 47-year-old Mexican citizen was behind the wheel and was arrested.

“This massive seizure is testament of what law enforcement agencies can do when we combine forces — prevent over $7 million worth of deadly drugs from entering our country; thus saving countless lives from addiction and overdose deaths,” DEA Special Agent in Charge John W. Callery said.

“DEA cherishes our great law enforcement partners in San Diego, especially those who work tirelessly to protect our nation’s borders. We will continue to work together to disrupt drug trafficking organizations at every opportunity we are given.”

