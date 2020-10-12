https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/oops-biden-just-cant-remember-name-senator-mormon-governor/

In yet another less-than-glamourous verbal moment for Joe Biden on Monday, the Democratic nominee for president apparently could not remember the name of Mitt Romney, the 2012 presidential candidate he was running against.

In a 9-second video making the rounds on Twitter, Biden says: “You may remember, I got in trouble when we were running against the senator who was a Mormon, the governor.”

Biden forgets Romney’s name “I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor” pic.twitter.com/h2oE4IBw4G — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 12, 2020

Biden was explaining to reporters he did not agree with Senate Democrats targeting President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett based on her personal faith.

Biden was Barack Obama’s running mate when the Democrats defeated the Republican ticket of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and then-Rep. Paul Ryan eight years ago.

Biden’s gaffe Monday is the latest in a long list of vocal mistakes that have brought the candidate’s mental abilities into question. If elected, Biden would be 77 upon being sworn in as president in January.

Meanwhile, the Federalist posted a running list of Biden’s slip-ups during the 2020 campaign.

