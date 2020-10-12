https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/outrageous-senator-leahy-accuses-judge-amy-coney-barrett-destroying-healthcare-us-pulls-smokey-bear-photo-video/

Well, this was outrageous!

Senator Leahy Accuses Judge Amy Coney Barrett of Destroying Healthcare in the US before she has even voted on the issue. Leahy also accused Barrett of hurting women and gays. Again, she is not even on the court yet!

And for some reason he brought out a photo of Smokey the Bear… So is Amy Comey Barrett an arsonist, too?

Senator Leahy never had much class.

[embedded content]

